From punters to popular landlords, including two football legends, these intoxicating photos show life at pubs and bars around Scotland in the 1990s.

They take you back to a time, before the smoking ban, when the haze of cigarette fumes hung thick in the air.

This retro photo gallery celebrates all that is best about Scotland’s many fine drinking establishments, from their rich history to the colourful characters running and frequenting them.

The bars pictured include one which starred in a popular TV advert, another which appeared in the classic novel Trainspotting and two which were crowned pub of the year.

How many of these pubs and bars do you recognise, and do these photos bring back any happy memories of drinking there in the 90s?

The Bow Bar manager Ian Whyte pictured with customers at the bar in 1990

1. Cheers

The Bow Bar manager Ian Whyte pictured with customers at the bar in 1990 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Eve Forrest, manager of The Four Marys pub, in Linlithgow, West Lothian, pictured in 1998 with a photo of Mary Queen of Scots' death mask and a section from her curtains, from Linlithgow Palace, both of which were hanging on the walls of the bar.

2. Historic artefacts

Eve Forrest, manager of The Four Marys pub, in Linlithgow, West Lothian, pictured in 1998 with a photo of Mary Queen of Scots' death mask and a section from her curtains, from Linlithgow Palace, both of which were hanging on the walls of the bar. | Evening News Photo: Jeremy Stockton

Customers at the bar of the Counting House in Glasgow

3. At the bar

Customers at the bar of the Counting House in Glasgow | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Inside The Boundary Bar, Leith, in 1997. It was allegedly one of the many 'locals' used by the author Irvine Welsh in Trainspotting

4. Boundary Bar

Inside The Boundary Bar, Leith, in 1997. It was allegedly one of the many 'locals' used by the author Irvine Welsh in Trainspotting | TSPL Photo: TSPL

