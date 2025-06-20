They take you back to a time, before the smoking ban, when the haze of cigarette fumes hung thick in the air.

This retro photo gallery celebrates all that is best about Scotland’s many fine drinking establishments, from their rich history to the colourful characters running and frequenting them.

The bars pictured include one which starred in a popular TV advert, another which appeared in the classic novel Trainspotting and two which were crowned pub of the year.

How many of these pubs and bars do you recognise, and do these photos bring back any happy memories of drinking there in the 90s?

1 . Cheers The Bow Bar manager Ian Whyte pictured with customers at the bar in 1990 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

2 . Historic artefacts Eve Forrest, manager of The Four Marys pub, in Linlithgow, West Lothian, pictured in 1998 with a photo of Mary Queen of Scots' death mask and a section from her curtains, from Linlithgow Palace, both of which were hanging on the walls of the bar. | Evening News Photo: Jeremy Stockton

3 . At the bar Customers at the bar of the Counting House in Glasgow | TSPL Photo: TSPL