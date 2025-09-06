They give you a bird’s eye view of famous locations and landmarks around the country between 1970 and 1979.

The infamous Spaghetti Junction is pictured ahead of opening, one of the nation’s most cherished cultural gems is seen under construction, and a major railway station is shown before it was lost forever.

This retro photo gallery also features two longstanding amusement parks as you’ve probably never seen them before, several beautiful shots of the UK’s rugged coastline, and two famous sports stadiums before they were demolished.

Glastonbury Festival is pictured in its infancy, long before it became the behemoth it is today, as is the legendary 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, which was bigger than Woodstock.

Many lost landmarks are visible in these fascinating aerial images from half a century ago, alongside some of the UK’s most historic and iconic buildings still standing.

How many of these sites do you recognise, and do these photos bring back any memories for you?

1 . Edinburgh An aerial view of Edinburgh city centre in March 1973, showing Leith Walk, Waverley station, and St James Centre, Calton Hill, in March 1973. | TSPL

2 . Spaghetti Junction The Gravelly Hills Interchange, in Birmingham, better known as Spaghetti Junction. It is where Junction 6 on the M6 motorway meets the A38 and A5127 in a complex known as 'Spaghetti Junction'. It is pictured here in 1971, before being fully opened the following year. | Getty Images Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images

3 . Dreamland Dreamland amusement park, Margate, Kent, in 1973 | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: Aerofilms/Historic England Archive