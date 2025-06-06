42 brilliant photos capturing the thrill of summer holidays in Scotland during the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST

Sheer delight is etched upon the faces of these youngsters racing home from school to get their summer holidays started.

This retro photo gallery shows children and their families making the most of the summer around Scotland during the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Holidaymakers are pictured paddling at the beach, taking the plunge at the lido and cruising down the river in these nostalgic images.

Trips to the zoo, where visitors are pictured watching the popular penguin parade; pony rides; and summer fairs, where the attractions included a dog on a scooter, are among the summer activities captured in these atmospheric black and white pictures.

Sunbathers are shown soaking up the rays, or using any means possible to cool down as the sun shines, but crowds are also seen huddled in the rain when the summer weather wasn’t being so kind.

A floating museum, a Scottish football legend getting mobbed by young fans, and fun times at the fairground are among the other memorable images of yesteryear captured in this gallery.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of summers past?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Joy as school ends for the summer holidays and the race is on to get the summer started in Edinburgh in 1959

1. School's out for summer

Joy as school ends for the summer holidays and the race is on to get the summer started in Edinburgh in 1959 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Families enjoying the summer sunshine at Portobello open-air swimming pool near Edinburgh in July 1971

2. Cooling down

Families enjoying the summer sunshine at Portobello open-air swimming pool near Edinburgh in July 1971 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Sunbathing office workers relax in the summer sunshine in George Square, Glasgow, in June 1969

3. Soaking up the sun

Sunbathing office workers relax in the summer sunshine in George Square, Glasgow, in June 1969 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Scotland international football player Denis Law is mobbed by young fans at the Soccer Summer School at Peffermill in August 1983

4. Denis Law

Scotland international football player Denis Law is mobbed by young fans at the Soccer Summer School at Peffermill in August 1983 | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandHolidaymakersMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice