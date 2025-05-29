Buildings of Glasgow: 5 former Glasgow cinema buildings that need to be saved in 2025

4 . Vogue Cinema

A Building Preservation Notice was issued to the Balmore Road building which used to be home to the Vogue Cinema in Possilpark. The building originally opened as the Mecca in August 1933, with it being designed by James McKissack who is best known as the architect of Glasgow's first purpose-built 'art-house' cinema - the Cosmo which is now known as the GFT on Rose Street. During its heyday, the cinema could seat up to 1,620 people with the venue being built to accommodate one of Glasgow's municipal housing estates being developed in the north of the city. In January 1950 it was sold to the Singleton circuit, and renamed Vogue which it traded as until April 1968 when the venue became a bingo hall. The auditorium space has not been used for over 25 years with various retail spaces occupying the ground floor of the building. The future of the building is uncertain. | Cinema Treasures