6 lost and forgotten Byres Road shops we miss the most

Glasgow’s Byres Road is one of the city’s best known and busy streets.
Like many areas of Glasgow, the street which runs between Great Western Road and Dumbarton Road has undergone significant changes over the years, so today we wanted to look at some of the shops we have lost on the street over the years.
Here are six lost Byres Road shops we still miss.
1. Woolworths
Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road. | Barclay Price
2. Fopp
The music store was a favourite on Byres Road stocking a wide selection of albums, books and DVDs before closing its doors at the end of January 2020. | Fopp
3. Blockbuster Video
Many a weekend’s entertainment was rented from the entertainment store before it closed it’s doors back in 2013 after the company entered administration. | Google Maps
4. Cafe Nardini
Cafe Nardini is a popular West of Scotland institution and set up premises in Glasgow’s West End in 2015. It was closed with immediate effect in 2019 after a planning dispute with Glasgow City Council. | Google Maps