6 lost and forgotten Byres Road shops we miss the most

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 11:40 BST

These are some of the Byres Road shops lost to time that we still miss.

Glasgow’s Byres Road is one of the city’s best known and busy streets.

Like many areas of Glasgow, the street which runs between Great Western Road and Dumbarton Road has undergone significant changes over the years, so today we wanted to look at some of the shops we have lost on the street over the years.

Here are six lost Byres Road shops we still miss.

Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road.

1. Woolworths

Woolworths and Hillhead Post office pictured on Byres Road. | Barclay Price

The music store was a favourite on Byres Road stocking a wide selection of albums, books and DVDs before closing its doors at the end of January 2020.

2. Fopp

The music store was a favourite on Byres Road stocking a wide selection of albums, books and DVDs before closing its doors at the end of January 2020. | Fopp

Many a weekend’s entertainment was rented from the entertainment store before it closed it’s doors back in 2013 after the company entered administration.

3. Blockbuster Video

Many a weekend’s entertainment was rented from the entertainment store before it closed it’s doors back in 2013 after the company entered administration. | Google Maps

Cafe Nardini is a popular West of Scotland institution and set up premises in Glasgow’s West End in 2015. It was closed with immediate effect in 2019 after a planning dispute with Glasgow City Council.

4. Cafe Nardini

Cafe Nardini is a popular West of Scotland institution and set up premises in Glasgow’s West End in 2015. It was closed with immediate effect in 2019 after a planning dispute with Glasgow City Council. | Google Maps

