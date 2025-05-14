The Gallowgate in the East End is one of Glasgow’s best known streets which has a rich history and heritage.

Every Glaswegian who has headed to the Barrowland Ballroom will have headed up the famous street to get there with the famous Barras Market also being close by

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the past century.

1 . The Oyster Bar The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982. | Maureen Caputi

2 . Gallowgate (1902) Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Contributed

3 . Original Barrowland Ballroom (1935) Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives