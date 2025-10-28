60 nostalgic photos that perfectly capture Glasgow in the 1960s

The 1960s were a defining decade for the world — one of the most turbulent and transformative periods in modern history.

In Glasgow, the post-war years brought sweeping change. Traditional tenement buildings were being demolished as the city embraced high-rise living and a new urban vision. In September 1962, Glaswegians bid farewell to their beloved trams after 90 years of service, marking the end of an era as new motorways began to carve through the city.

Culturally, Glasgow was alive with music and excitement. The Beatles performed to ecstatic crowds at the Odeon Theatre on Renfield Street, Jimi Hendrix electrified audiences at Green’s Playhouse, and The Who debuted their groundbreaking rock opera Tommy at the University of Strathclyde.

Sporting glory also played its part in the decade’s story. Hampden Park hosted the European Cup Final in 1960, and even the legendary Pelé graced its pitch years later. In 1967, Scotland famously became the “unofficial world champions,” while Celtic and Rangers both reached European finals — with Celtic making history as the first British club to win the European Cup.

Here are 60 photographs capturing the changing face of Glasgow and everyday life in the city throughout the sixties.

