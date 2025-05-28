2 . St Columba of Iona

St Columba’s parish was established in 1906 by Archbishop John Maguire to release some of the pressure from then St Joseph’s church in North Woodside Road. It opened in 1941 with the cost being met by the families of the area, each of whom paid 6d per brick. It was designed by the award-winning architect Jack Coia of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia. It has Italian Romanesque style with an imposing west front, a sculpture of the Paschal Lamb over the central door and painted panels of the Stations of the Cross by Hugh Adam Crawford, from the Catholic Pavilion at the Glasgow Empire Exhibition 1938. In the sanctuary, a marble reredos with a carved crucifix by Benno Schotz. Because it is such an important historical and architectural masterpiece dating before 1948, it is a listed building in the category of Grade A. | St Columba of Iona