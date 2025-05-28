Gillespie, Kidd and Coia was a pioneering Scottish architectural firm based in Glasgow known for their bold and innovative Modernist designs, particularly in the mid-20th century.
Originally founded in 1927, the firm’s early work consisted of more traditional styles. It wasn’t until the late 1940s and 1950s, under the influence of architects Isi Metzstein and Andy MacMillan, that the firm gained prominence for its groundbreaking work in modern architecture.
Metzstein and MacMillan joined the firm after the Second World War and eventually became partners, were instrumental in shaping its distinctive style. They were heavily influenced by European modernists such as Le Corbusier, and their designs often emphasized geometric forms, expressive concrete, and innovative spatial arrangements.
Gillespie, Kidd and Coia became particularly renowned for their ecclesiastical buildings. Among their most famous works are St Peter’s Seminary in Cardross, a striking and ambitious Brutalist structure that, despite falling into disuse, remains an icon of 20th-century architecture, and St Bride’s Church in East Kilbride, noted for its sculptural form and dramatic interiors.
Although the firm was officially disbanded in 1987, its legacy continues to influence architectural thought and education in Scotland and beyond. Gillespie, Kidd and Coia are celebrated not only for their unique contributions to Modernism but also for their commitment to architectural integrity and innovation in post-war Britain.
1. BOAC Building
Hidden in plain sight on Buchanan Street, you won't be able to miss it now. Built for the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) between 1968-1970, the building has a steel frame with a copper cladding on the upper-floor, noticeable by its grid-iron hexagonal window openings. The architects of the building were Jack Coia and Isi Metzstein of the firm Gillespie, Kidd & Coia. | Glasgow City Archives
2. St Columba of Iona
St Columba’s parish was established in 1906 by Archbishop John Maguire to release some of the pressure from then St Joseph’s church in North Woodside Road. It opened in 1941 with the cost being met by the families of the area, each of whom paid 6d per brick. It was designed by the award-winning architect Jack Coia of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia. It has Italian Romanesque style with an imposing west front, a sculpture of the Paschal Lamb over the central door and painted panels of the Stations of the Cross by Hugh Adam Crawford, from the Catholic Pavilion at the Glasgow Empire Exhibition 1938. In the sanctuary, a marble reredos with a carved crucifix by Benno Schotz. Because it is such an important historical and architectural masterpiece dating before 1948, it is a listed building in the category of Grade A. | St Columba of Iona
3. Our Lady and St Francis Catholic Girl’s School
You'll find the former Our Lady and St Francis Catholic Girl’s School on the corner of Charlotte Street and Greendyke Street. The building was built in 1964 and designed by architects Jack Coia and Isi Metzstein of the firm Gillespie, Kidd & Coia. | Google Maps
4. St Anne's (Dennistoun)
St Anne's Church in Glasgow's East End was established in 1899 with the church being built on David Street. After outgrowing the building, a new church was designed by Jack Coia in 1933 on Whitevale Street in a mixture of Romanesque and Byzantine Revival styles. The late Archbishop Mario Conti described St Anne's as the "Jewel of the Archdiocese". | Google Maps
