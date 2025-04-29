Glasgow’s rich architectural history means that a great deal of its buildings have become a-listed over the years. From buildings dating back almost two centuries, to those built in the last century - there are some incredible examples of design.
Some of those are now considered classics, whilst when they were built they were controversial - some still retain their controversy.
Here’s a look at 8 A-listed buildings in Glasgow and why they are important.
1. Anniesland Court
Anniesland Court and the surrounding area certainly stick out from the rest of Glasgow thanks to their Brutalist architecture. The design was meant to echo the structure of a traditional Glasgow Tenement lying on its side - lending to its odd, albeit unique, shape and structure. It was designed by Jack Holmes and Partners between 1966-68. | Google Maps
2. Buck's Head building
The Buck’s Head building on Argyle Street was designed by Alexander 'Greek' Thomson in 1863. It was built on site of former Buck's Head Hotel. | Virtual Mitchell
3. Stairway to Clifton St
Constructed circa 1855, this balustraded stone stairway from Woodlands Terrace to Clifton Street was given A-listed status in 1970. | Google Maps
4. Hutchesons' Hall
Hutchesons' Hall, or Hospital, on Ingram Street, looking north along Hutcheson Street, 1955.
The original Hutchesons' Hospital was demolished in 1795 to make way for the laying out of Hutcheson Street. The building depicted here was designed by David Hamilton and completed in 1805 at the head of the new street. The distinctive octagonal spire is adorned with a clock and dial plate and stands 150 feet tall. | Glasgow City Archives
