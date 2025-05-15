1 . Bothwell Parish Church

Standing on the site of a former 6th century church dedicated to St Mary and subsequently associated with St Bride, it retains a medieval Quire within the chancel. Adding to a previous Norman structure, this section was built by Archibald Douglas 'The Grim', who became Third Earl of Douglas in 1389. It was to be the main part of the new 'Collegiate Church' that Bothwell Parish Church became, by permission of Pope Benedict XIII. This meant that a 'Collegion' or 'Corporation' of priests, numbering six (though Archbald 'The Grim' managed to have it increased to eight) would celebrate mass continuously for the benefit of the souls of Archibald Douglas, his family and any other whom he might name, to shorten their time in Purgatory. The Collegiate Church of Bothwell was dedicated on October 10, 1398, two years before Archibald Douglas died.Alterations to the Nave in 1719 and 1833 (as designed by David Hamilton) were followed by restoration to the Quire in 1898 and further alterations in 1933.The current building contains stained glass windows by Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Gordon Webster, Douglas Strachan and beautiful embroideries - 'The Bothwell Embroideries'.