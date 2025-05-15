The council area of South Lanarkshire covers 1,772 square kilometres (684 sq mi), and has a population of around 310,100. There are 90 Category A listed buildings in the area., ranging in age from Hamilton Old Parish Church which was built in 1734 to South Lanarkshire Council Headquarters which was completed in 1964.
Category A structures are those considered to be "buildings of national or international importance, either architectural or historic, or fine little-altered examples of some particular period, style or building type."
So take a look at some of the most important buildings which you can discover today in South Lanarkshire just outside of Glasgow
1. Bothwell Parish Church
Standing on the site of a former 6th century church dedicated to St Mary and subsequently associated with St Bride, it retains a medieval Quire within the chancel. Adding to a previous Norman structure, this section was built by Archibald Douglas ‘The Grim’, who became Third Earl of Douglas in 1389. It was to be the main part of the new ‘Collegiate Church‘ that Bothwell Parish Church became, by permission of Pope Benedict XIII. This meant that a ‘Collegion‘ or ‘Corporation‘ of priests, numbering six (though Archbald ‘The Grim‘ managed to have it increased to eight) would celebrate mass continuously for the benefit of the souls of Archibald Douglas, his family and any other whom he might name, to shorten their time in Purgatory. The Collegiate Church of Bothwell was dedicated on October 10, 1398, two years before Archibald Douglas died.Alterations to the Nave in 1719 and 1833 (as designed by David Hamilton) were followed by restoration to the Quire in 1898 and further alterations in 1933.The current building contains stained glass windows by Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Gordon Webster, Douglas Strachan and beautiful embroideries - ‘The Bothwell Embroideries’. | Bothwell Parish Church
2. Torrance House
Torrance House in East Kilbride dates back to the 17th century and was designed by William Adam and 19th-century Scots Baronial alterations. | Iain Thompson/Wikipedia
3. Hamilton Mausoleum
The Hamilton Mausoleum was the resting place of the family of the Dukes of Hamilton. It was built in the grounds of the now demolished Hamilton Palace and its high stone vault holds the record for the longest echo within any man-made structure in the world, taking 15 seconds for the sound of a slammed door to fade. | Contributed
4. Rutherglen Town Hall
The current building was commissioned to replace an earlier town hall, known latterly as "the old jail", which had been completed in 1766. The building was designed by Charles Wilson in the Scottish baronial style and completed in 1862. | Wiki Comms