Buildings of Paisley: 8 of the most historic buildings in Paisley

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 21:08 BST

These are some of the oldest and most significant buildings in the Renfrewshire town of Paisley.

This is the history of Paisley as told through the story of eight historic buildings in the Renfrewshire town.

Paisley is often referred to as the ‘town that thread built’ - but that’s hardly the case, the only people that could have spun that thread were the good people of the town, some of the hardest working industrialists Scotland has known.

Here are eight of the most historic buildings in the Renfrewshire town of Paisley.

1. Paisley Abbey

The oldest building in Paisley is without a doubt Paisley Abbey, dating all the way back to the seventh century. It was a popular site for pilgrimage, and for centuries has been host to some of the biggest figures in Scottish history. | Visit Scotland

2. Paisley Town Hall

The former administrative centre of Paisley and Renfrewshire, this stunning classical building opened in 1882. | Thomas Nugent / Wikipedia

3. Anchor Mills

One of the most prominent buildings in Paisley, the Anchor Mills is stunning. Built by the Clark family in the 19th century, it was instrumental in the weaving industry on the White Cart water, bringing new innovative techniques. | Contributed

4. Paisley Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court

Paisley Sheriff Court has occupied the building in St James Street since 1885 and was extended in 1998 to house the Sheriffs, Scottish Court Service staff and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service staff. In 2011, the Justice of the Peace Court, relocated to the St James Street building. | Wikipedia

