4 . Inventing the Television

The first working television system was demonstrated by John Logie Baird on the 26th of January 1926, who came to the University of Glasgow in October 1914, aged 26. He transmitted the world's first long-distance television pictures to the Glasgow Grand Central hotel the following year. | Getty Images