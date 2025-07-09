I can't believe how much Gordon Street has changed: 8 old photos of Gordon Street over the past 100 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:08 BST

A step back in time on Gordon Street which has undergone significant changes over the past century.

Gordon Street is one of Glasgow’s best known and busiest streets as it is home to Glasgow Central Station, connecting the station to Buchanan Street and other parts of the city centre.

Thousands of people walk the length of the famous Glasgow street every day , and we wanted to look at the changes to it over the years.

Here are eight old pictures of Gordon Street over the past 100 years.

The corner of Gordon Street and Union Street pictured at the Ca d'Oro Building in 1975.

1. Gordon Street (1975)

The corner of Gordon Street and Union Street pictured at the Ca d'Oro Building in 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

The Grosvenor building pictured on Gordon Street back in the day.

2. Gordon Street

The Grosvenor building pictured on Gordon Street back in the day. | Glasgow City Archives

A view down Gordon Street with Glasgow Central pictured on the right in 1914.

3. Gordon Street (1914)

A view down Gordon Street with Glasgow Central pictured on the right in 1914. | Glasgow City Archives

58-20 Gordon Street pictured in August 1964.

4. Gordon Street (1964)

58-20 Gordon Street pictured in August 1964. | Glasgow City Archives

