I can't believe how much Woodlands Road has changed: 8 brilliant old photos of Woodlands Road over the past 100 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 16:05 BST

A step back in time on Woodlands Road which has undergone significant changes over the past century.

Woodlands Road runs between St George’s Road and Park Road into the West End of the city.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the years.

138 to East Kilbride on Woodlands Road.

1. Woodlands Road

138 to East Kilbride on Woodlands Road. | Unknown

A view along Woodlands Road in 1960 featuring St. George's Mansions

2. Woodlands Road

A view along Woodlands Road in 1960 featuring St. George's Mansions | Glasgow City Archives

The Halt Bar pictured on Woodlands Road. Back in the day, it was famous for its U-shaped bar, its wood-panelled snug, and its live music nights.

3. The Halt Bar

The Halt Bar pictured on Woodlands Road. Back in the day, it was famous for its U-shaped bar, its wood-panelled snug, and its live music nights. | Unknown

A view of Woodside Road from 1908 featuring Woodlands Church.

4. Woodside Road

A view of Woodside Road from 1908 featuring Woodlands Church. | Glasgow City Archives

