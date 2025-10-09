Growing Up In Glasgow: 8 old retro photos of life growing up in 1980s Glasgow

The 1980s was a decade like no other for Glasgow. A new and vibrant nightlife scene was emerging, and fresh subcultures were beginning to take root—many of which remain part of the city’s character today.
It was not an easy decade to grow up in Glasgow, but they forged a generation of resilient, creative, and proud Glaswegians—people who continue to shape the city’s identity to this day.
Here are eight old photos of what it was like growing up in Glasgow during the 1980s.
1. Too much sugar
Before the days of the sugar tax, kids ate far too much sugar. Between the freddos, wham bars, and full fat IRN BRU its a wonder that all Glaswegians from the 80s aren't wearing dentures. Photo: tspl
2. Nothing to do
During the Thatcher era, there was nearly nothing to do for kids - especially if you grew up in the scheme, a lot of the youth of the 80s had to find their own fun. | Contributed Photo: tspl
3. Nightlife
If you were old looking enough, you might have tried to get into one of Glasgow's many new nightclubs - if you got into Maestro's you were a legend - they had the strictest door policy around. The club channelled a different 1980s atmosphere with alternative fashion and sounds championed. Photo: Photo by Simon Clegg
4. Old school pubs
Before the days of the smoking bans when kids were allowed in pubs you no doubt had to spend hours on end down the pub with dad, grandad, or any other family member. | Supplied