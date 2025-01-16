Scottish History: 8 places in and around Glasgow that tell the story of Scotland

We’ve taken a look at some of the best places within an hour of Glasgow that you can visit to learn about the history of Scotland. Going as far back as 6,000 years ago right up until the present day, these attractions and landmarks tell Scotland’s story in an interesting and interactive way.
These attractions look at the people who have told the stories of the nation, the people who built the country and those who were there long before Scotland as we know it existed.
Here’s our look at 8 places you can visit in and around Glsgow that tell the story of Scotland.
1. Cairnpapple Hill
Cairnpapple Hill is a neolithic henge and Bronze Age cist located between Linlithgow and Bathgate near Beecraigs Country Park. Rituals probably began there in 3500BC and continued for 4000 years. Photo: HES
2. Bearsden Roman Bathhouses
Quite literally the middle of Bearsden about 150 metres from the town centre, this bath house was discovered in the early 1970s by builders working on a housing development. It's one of the 16 forts along the Antonine Wall and at the time it was built it was the most complex frontier ever built by the Roman Army. It was the Romans’ last linear frontier, and was only occupied for about 20 years before it was abandoned in the AD 160s. | Historic Environment Scotland
3. Wallace's Well
William Wallace is said to have drunk from the well in Robroyston whenever he visited Glasgow and also just before his capture by English troops commanded by Sir John Mentieth. | Contributed
4. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum
Burns Cottage in Alloway is the birthplace of the national bard of Scotland and an important building in the story of Burns. Such was it's importance, even just shortly after his death, that English poet John Keats made a pilgrimage in the early 1800s. | AFP via Getty Images
