Scottish History: 8 places in and around Glasgow that tell the story of Scotland

2 . Bearsden Roman Bathhouses

Quite literally the middle of Bearsden about 150 metres from the town centre, this bath house was discovered in the early 1970s by builders working on a housing development. It's one of the 16 forts along the Antonine Wall and at the time it was built it was the most complex frontier ever built by the Roman Army. It was the Romans’ last linear frontier, and was only occupied for about 20 years before it was abandoned in the AD 160s. | Historic Environment Scotland