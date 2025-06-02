Last year, Braehead Shopping Centre celebrated a remarkable 25 years of serving the local community.
Since opening in 1999, Braehead Shopping Centre has grown from strength to strength, becoming a key part of the local community and a popular space for families, friends, and visitors alike.
Supporting thousands of local charities and hosting key events such as Beyonce’s concert, Oasis performances, X-Factor auditions, to welcoming iconic shows such as Dancing on Ice and This Morning’s Fashion Show, the centre has played a key role over the years. Seasonal events from summer, Halloween and Christmas have made Braehead a go to destination for shoppers to enjoy year-round.
We took a look through the archives to explore the changing face of the shopping centre.
