Last year, Braehead Shopping Centre celebrated a remarkable 25 years of serving the local community.

Since opening in 1999, Braehead Shopping Centre has grown from strength to strength, becoming a key part of the local community and a popular space for families, friends, and visitors alike.

Supporting thousands of local charities and hosting key events such as Beyonce’s concert, Oasis performances, X-Factor auditions, to welcoming iconic shows such as Dancing on Ice and This Morning’s Fashion Show, the centre has played a key role over the years. Seasonal events from summer, Halloween and Christmas have made Braehead a go to destination for shoppers to enjoy year-round.

We took a look through the archives to explore the changing face of the shopping centre.

People will have fond memories of ice skating at Braehead back in the day.

Santa's grotto at Braehead.

A flash mob pictured at Braehead Shopping Centre.