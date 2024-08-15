“An humble petition has been presented unto us by The Royal College of Science and Technology, Glasgow, praying that we should consititute and found a University within our City of Glasgow,” the Royal Seal read, and with that, the University of Strathclyde formally announced itself on to the academic world stage.

From it’s beginnings as the Andersonian Institute in 1796, the university has existed in some form for more than 200 years, but it wasn’t until 1964 that university status was granted, with the Royal College of Science and Technology and Scottish College of Commerce merging.

Under the stewardship of Sir Samuel Curran the creation of Strathclyde saw the first new university in Scotland created for 381 years and the first modern technological university in Britain.

In the 60 years since, the university has flourished seeing numerous alumni go on to great things across entertainment, politics and industry.

The university’s student union has also gone on to play a huge role in Glasgow’s cultural output. With bands such as The Ramones, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Blondie all taking to the stage over the years.

The university has also shown itself on the world stage - with royal visits and hosting US President Barack Obama during the COP26 programme of events in 2021.

Below is our gallery looking back at 60 years of the University of Strathclyde.

1 . Strathclyde Royal Seal Although there has been an education institute since 1796, the University of Strathclyde first received its Royal Charter on this day in 1964. The seal on the University’s Royal Charter, signed by Queen Elizabeth II | Photographic Unit University of Strathclyde

2 . Strathclyde dining room in the 1960s The Strathclyde dining room looked very different from today in the 1960s. | University of Strathcylde

3 . Strathclyde's Steelhenge Callanish steel sculpture (also known as Steelhenge) in campus gardens was unveiled in the mid-1970s. It has now become a popular meeting point for students. | University of Strathclyde