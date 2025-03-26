Banks of Glasgow: 8 historic Glasgow buildings that used to be banks and their story

2 . 177 Ingram Street

The former Savings Bank headquarters as we know it now was built thanks to plans from architect JJ Burnet, which included additions to the original building. It has a baroque design and is home to a statue of St Mungo and sculptures by George Frampton. The Glasgow Savings Bank eventually became TSB Bank Scotland plc in 1989 and merged with Lloyds Bank in 1995. The building ceased being used as a bank in 1999 and has been an Emporio Armani shop and a Jigsaw clothing, which opened in 2003. | Google Maps