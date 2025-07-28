Bay City Rollers: A look back at the band who rivalled Beatlemania

They were once considered bigger than the Beatles, now their fans are being celebrated with a new musical at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre.

The Bay City Rollers were known for their incredibly singable hits, their tartan and their deeply passionate fans. All three of these will be celebrated when ‘Rollers Forever’ opens at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre in August.

The band, who were formed in Edinburgh in 1964, can lay claim to being one of the world’s biggest for a four year period in the early 1970s - with some saying Rollermania rivalled Beatlemania. As time has marched on, only Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood is left of the classic Rollers line-up. But whilst members have passed away or long since left the band, what has not gone is the fervour that Rollers fans have for the band.

Stuart 'Woody' Wood from the Bay City Rollers | Getty Images

Last year, as the band set off on a tour across the UK, Woody reflected on the journey from the Edinburgh bedrooms where the band started, to eventual global stardom.

He said: “It's a funny one, because when I started in music, it was my pals at school asking ‘do you want to join our band?’, and, ‘yeah, let's do it’. It was the adventure of it, just being able to not go to work. It was just a big fun thing to do, to go on the road and play different towns.

“Back then it was just to play outside of Edinburgh, maybe getting a bit further afield, up to Perth. And before I knew it, I'm in the Rollers after a couple of years. And then just one thing led to another. The fame side of it was 1974 to 1978. I would say it was hysterical. It was madness. It was crazy times. It was the love of playing in bands that you hold on to.”

It is claimed that the Rollers sold 300 million records around the world. Whilst that figure may sound fanciful in the modern day, even lower estimates put their sales at 120 million. Their 1974 debut, ‘Rollin’’ sat for a combined total of 58 weeks on the UK Album chart - cementing them as pop superstars.

It was this that attracted people like Glasgow’s John McLaughlin, songwriter, musician and future Roller, to the band.

He said: “I’ve been a Bay City Rollers fan since I was a wee boy aged seven or eight. They were the first real band I had seen on the telly, and I saw the colour, the screaming girls on Top of the Pops, and then I saw an interview with them. They talked like me.”

From 1978, the Rollers’ popularity was on the decline and the following years would be marred by financial mismanagement and sexual assault accusations levied against the band’s manager, Tam Paton, by various members of the band.

Despite the record sales falling, Woody said his enthusiasm for the Rollers never wavered.

He explained: “When the success went downhill and we stopped selling records, it didn't matter to me, because I was still playing music, still in the band, still gigging, and we still got some kind of audience and still had the music to play.

“There was a time when I wasn't playing Roller music and I was in a different band here, different band there, but it has always been about the music and hanging out with nice people and the guys.”

The audience at a Bay City Rollers performance in 1975

But with the Rollers’ overwhelming popularity, it was unlikely that they would stay down for long. Step in McLaughlin. He helped put together the reunion that saw the band play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. And with the sad passing of Les McKeown and Alan Longmuir in 2021 and 2018 respectively - he took on a bigger role within the band.

He said: “I was lucky enough to put the reunion together with Les, Alan and Woody, and we took it all the way to the Hydro.

“I'm very, very proud to have managed that, and became great friends with Les, Woody and Alan. And with the sad passing of Les and Alan, Woody was still wanting to continue with the music and the band, and so I continued to help with that.

“I've ended up full circle. I'm in the band, which is brilliant, getting to play these songs from when I was a wee boy watching them on the telly.”

Now the global clamour for the Rollers continues, with the band playing to thousands in Canada and the US.

McLaughlin said: “We're off to Canada. We're playing to 12,000 people a night in Canada, we’ve got four shows, and then we're off to America, off to Miami, New York, Boston. We're everywhere. And they roll out the tartan carpet for us as well.”

The release of a single, Shang-a-lang 50, scored the band their first chart hit since the 1970s. For Woody, it was proof that the band could still climb those heights.

He said: “But the music is the important part, and the people, they're buying into that. For that single to get top 20 back in the UK, it was just amazing. The band's not been in the charts since the 70s. So it's proof that we can still do it.

“It was for a great cause as well. It was for Cash for Kids and all the proceeds went towards that. So there were no losers. Everybody won from that one.”

Rollers Forever opens at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday, 19 August.