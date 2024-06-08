Bay City Rollers re-release Shang-a-Lang as a Tartan Army anthem charity single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bay City Rollers re-release 1974 hit Shang-a-lang with the help of Rod Stewart and Susan Boyle.

Stars including Sir Rod Stewart, Susan Boyle, Gordon Strachan and Ross King have backed a charity single that sees all proceeds raised donated to Cash for Kids, supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged children locally and across Scotland. Jackie Bird, Michelle McManus, Callum Beattie, Kyle Falconer and John Mackay of STV are supporting a release of a Scottish anthem by the Bay City Rollers.

The idea to re-release Shang-a-lang came about when band members Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood and John McLaughlin joined Greatest Hits Radio presenters, Ewen Cameron and Cat Harvey on their breakfast show last year. Ahead of the Scotland national football team heading to Germany for EURO 2024, they felt it was the perfect time to release a new version of the hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music video also features other famous Scottish actors, musicians and listeners from all over the nation who submitted their own home videos.

Rod Stewart said: ‘I’m delighted to support the Bay City Rollers with their new version of Shang-a-lang for Cash for Kids, what a great cause and I’ve always had a soft spot for the Bay City Rollers. Woody and Johnny McLaughlin are dear friends of mine, I wish them all the best with it.’

Woody said: ‘Can't believe I've been shang-a-langing it for 50 years...it's fantastic this song is getting another kick at the ball and for such a great cause, Cash for Kids. Thanks to everyone that's taking part...Keep On Rolling!’

John McLaughlin said: ‘It’s a privilege for the Bay City Rollers to release this new version of Shang-a-lang, for the wonderful cause that is Cash for Kids! It’s 50 years since the original was released which went on to be one of Scotland’s greatest ever songs from one of the biggest bands in the world and what a great way to celebrate it!’