4 . John F Kennedy Letter

A notable event was a public address given in the hotel in 1939 by a 22-year-old John F. Kennedy, his first public address, on behalf of his father, the U.S. Ambassador. Newspaper reports from 1939 described Kennedy as showing "boyish charm and natural kindliness" and "wisdom and sympathy of a man twice his age" during the address at the hotel | Glasgow City Archives