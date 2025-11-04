First Christmas decorations in Glasgow and work on George Square

A look at one of Glasgow’s most loved buildings and the fascinating history behind it.

Glasgow’s first skyscraper, the Beresford is an iconic example of the Art Deco style on one of the city’s most prominent streets. It has been woven into Glasgow’s fabric for almost a century and in that time played many roles.

Almost out of place but such an integral part of Glasgow’s rich architectural legacy, it is one of the city’s favourite buildings.

This is the story of the Beresford Hotel on Sauchiehall Street.

Designed by architect William Beresford Inglis (of Weddell & Inglis) who was also the owner and managing director, it opened in 1938, and was built specifically to provide luxury accommodation for visitors attending the Empire Exhibition held in Bellahouston Park.

1. Former Beresford Hotel, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

The seven-storey building was designed in a striking Streamline Moderne Art Deco style, but despite its reputation now, its controversial yellow and red faience tile color scheme was controversial.

2. The site of the Beresford Building before it was built

Upon its construction in 1938 it was the tallest building erected in the city between the two World Wars. During the Second World War, the hotel was a popular spot and was even requisitioned to billet American and British servicemen.

3. Beresford Building

A notable event was a public address given in the hotel in 1939 by a 22-year-old John F. Kennedy, his first public address, on behalf of his father, the U.S. Ambassador. Newspaper reports from 1939 described Kennedy as showing "boyish charm and natural kindliness" and "wisdom and sympathy of a man twice his age" during the address at the hotel

4. John F Kennedy Letter

