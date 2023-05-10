Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Three Celtic stars nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer

Brad Pitt in Glasgow: From nights in The Tunnel to filming World War Z

The Hollywood icon knows a fair bit about the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th May 2023, 16:21 BST

Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most iconic actors of a generation and Glasgow has been fortunate enough to say that he has visited the city on more than one occasion.

Well before the days of dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon and marrying Angelina Jolie, Pitt had his own Glasgow romance after he painted the town red after meeting a Glasgow lassie called Jillian in a pub on Mitchell Street.

After a visit to The Tunnel nightclub on Renfield Street in the nineties, he headed up to Maryhill for some good old fashioned hospitality as he was invited into his girlfriend’s mother’s house for a bowl of homemade soup in exchange for helping to babysit. He also went to a party in Drumchapel while in Glasgow.

Years later, he would return to shoot Hollywood blockbuster World War Z in the city with much of the filming taking place around George Square on Cochrane Street. Here’s a look at Brad Pitt in the city.

Undefined: gallery
Brad Pitt on the set of World War Z in Glasgow city centre in August 2011.

1. Brad Pitt in Glasgow

Brad Pitt on the set of World War Z in Glasgow city centre in August 2011.

A view right up St Vincent Street in Glasgow as filming for World War Z takes place in the city.

2. Glasgow streets transformed

A view right up St Vincent Street in Glasgow as filming for World War Z takes place in the city.

Brad Pitt pictured running through the streets of Glasgow during the post apocalyptic zombie film.

3. Brad Pitt on the Glasgow streets

Brad Pitt pictured running through the streets of Glasgow during the post apocalyptic zombie film. Photo: complimentary

A number of Philadelphia style taxi’s were spotted in Glasgow during the shoot of the movie

4. Philadelphia Taxi’s

A number of Philadelphia style taxi’s were spotted in Glasgow during the shoot of the movie

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowBrad PittFilmScotland