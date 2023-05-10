Brad Pitt in Glasgow: From nights in The Tunnel to filming World War Z

The Hollywood icon knows a fair bit about the city

Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most iconic actors of a generation and Glasgow has been fortunate enough to say that he has visited the city on more than one occasion.

Well before the days of dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon and marrying Angelina Jolie, Pitt had his own Glasgow romance after he painted the town red after meeting a Glasgow lassie called Jillian in a pub on Mitchell Street.

After a visit to The Tunnel nightclub on Renfield Street in the nineties, he headed up to Maryhill for some good old fashioned hospitality as he was invited into his girlfriend’s mother’s house for a bowl of homemade soup in exchange for helping to babysit. He also went to a party in Drumchapel while in Glasgow.

Years later, he would return to shoot Hollywood blockbuster World War Z in the city with much of the filming taking place around George Square on Cochrane Street. Here’s a look at Brad Pitt in the city.

1 . Brad Pitt in Glasgow Brad Pitt on the set of World War Z in Glasgow city centre in August 2011.

2 . Glasgow streets transformed A view right up St Vincent Street in Glasgow as filming for World War Z takes place in the city.

3 . Brad Pitt on the Glasgow streets Brad Pitt pictured running through the streets of Glasgow during the post apocalyptic zombie film. Photo: complimentary

4 . Philadelphia Taxi’s A number of Philadelphia style taxi’s were spotted in Glasgow during the shoot of the movie