Buildings of Glasgow: 8 remarkable lost Glasgow buildings we miss the most

Glasgow is known worldwide for its rich Victorian architecture that we see across the city everyday. But so many buildings that were once a part of Glaswegians daily life are now missing from the cities skyline.

Today we wanted to explore the best, most impressive buildings of Glasgow that we have sadly lost. It’s important that we hold on to our architectural heritage, lest we go the way of London and get left with a boring skyline marked by huge glass boxes.

Seemingly it’s only in the last few decades that we’ve started caring about preserving our historical buildings. Back in the 19th and 20th century the Glasgow Corporation would demolish a stunning gothic wonder at the drop of the hat, much to the chagrin on later generations.

Here are eight buildings in Glasgow that are no longer with us, though we wish they were.

1 . McNeill Street Bakery The colossal United Co-Operative Baking Society building on McNeil Street was built in 1886 and resembled a grand French chateau. It later became a bakery and was demolished in 1977. | Eric Watt/Glasgow Museums

2 . St Enoch railway station St Enoch station hotel was constructed behind the St Enoch railway terminal and was a beautiful, elaborate example of Glasgow’s Victorian architecture. The hotel was a work of art and was a huge part of Glasgow city centre up until 1976, when it was demolished and later replaced by St Enoch shopping centre. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . The Apollo The Apollo, formerly known as Green’s Playhouse, occupied the site of Cineworld on Renfrew Street. It was one of Glasgow’s busiest music venues in the 1970s and 80s and hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, David Bowie, and The Rolling Stones. The venue was demolished in the mid-1980s. The building was demolished in September 1987 following a fire that rendered the building structurally unsafe. | Glasgow Eyese