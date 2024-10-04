Glasgow and the wider area has some incredible historic buildings that you can visit. Glasgow Cathedral, with its important role in the timeline of the city, is obviously one of the best known but there are plenty of other places to visit.
These are the perfect way to spend your weekend, learning about Glasgow’s brilliant history through the buildings that make the city and its surrounding towns and villages.
1. Govan Old Parish Church
Govan Old Parish Church is a must visit in the city to see one of Glasgow's most important archaeological discoveries, the Govan Stones. It's an excellent opportunity to visit with the recent opening of the Govan-Partick Bridge. | Supplied
2. Crookston Castle
Crookston Castle has been mentioned by such literary greats as Robert Burns and Sir Walter Scott. It is the second oldest building in Glasgow after Glasgow Cathedral. | Crookston Castle
3. Bearsden Roman Bathhouses
The bath house was discovered in the early 1970s by builders working on a housing development - hence why it's surrounded by flats. Most of the rest of fort had been built over by that point unfortunately. It's another one of the 16 forts along the Antonine Wall and at the time it was built it was the most complex frontier ever built by the Roman Army. It was the Romans’ last linear frontier, and was only occupied for about 20 years before it was abandoned in the AD 160s. | Historic Environment Scotland
4. Provan Hall
The protected category A listed building has recently been renovated and now operates a small museum. It has also been used in the filming for Outlander. | Supplied
