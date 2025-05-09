History of Glasgow: The origins of Glasgow told through the story of Glasgow Cathedral in 6 pictures

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 17:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 14:14 BST

Take a look at the history of one of Glasgow’s most important buildings - Glasgow Cathedral.

Glasgow Cathedral is the oldest building in the city and has been an important part of not just religious, but also civic life in Glasgow for more nearly 1500 years.

It has undergone massive changes in that time, with some designed to bring it into the modern world - while other changes have meant that aspects of Glasgow’s history have been lost to time.

Take a look at our quick history of Glasgow Cathedral and let us know what your memories of the building are.

Glasgow Cathedral is the oldest building in the city and marks the site where St Mungo is thought to have been buried in 612 AD. The original cathedral was concecrated in 1136, however it was destroyed by fire.

1. Glasgow Cathedral's beginnings

Glasgow Cathedral is the oldest building in the city and marks the site where St Mungo is thought to have been buried in 612 AD. The original cathedral was concecrated in 1136, however it was destroyed by fire. | Glasgowist

The damaged cathedral was rebuilt and reconsecrated in 1197. In the following centuries it steadily ascended, growing into a grand cathedral. However, during the Protestant Reformation, it was stripped of all its Catholic symobology - with the cathedral converting to serving the Protestant faith.

2. The Reformation

The damaged cathedral was rebuilt and reconsecrated in 1197. In the following centuries it steadily ascended, growing into a grand cathedral. However, during the Protestant Reformation, it was stripped of all its Catholic symobology - with the cathedral converting to serving the Protestant faith. | Glasgow City Archives

Whilst the Cathedral is the most complete medieval church on the Scottish mainland, it did undergo vandalism and plunder during this time. In 1574, Glasgow town council said: "the greit dekaye and ruyne that the hie kirk of Glasgow is cum to, throuch taking awaye of the leid, sciait and wther grayth thairof in this trublus tyme bygane sua that sick arte greit monument will alluterlie fall doun and dekey without it be remidit" The town council raised £200 to fund repairs.

3. Vandalism and decay

Whilst the Cathedral is the most complete medieval church on the Scottish mainland, it did undergo vandalism and plunder during this time. In 1574, Glasgow town council said: "the greit dekaye and ruyne that the hie kirk of Glasgow is cum to, throuch taking awaye of the leid, sciait and wther grayth thairof in this trublus tyme bygane sua that sick arte greit monument will alluterlie fall doun and dekey without it be remidit" The town council raised £200 to fund repairs. | Getty Images

The 18th and 19th century saw great memorials to the Glasgow Tabacco Lords. Some of these memorials - including that to Cecilia Douglas, who owned slaves in the West Indies, have since been removed.

4. Glasgow Tobacco Lords

The 18th and 19th century saw great memorials to the Glasgow Tabacco Lords. Some of these memorials - including that to Cecilia Douglas, who owned slaves in the West Indies, have since been removed. | Canva/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice