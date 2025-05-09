3 . Vandalism and decay

Whilst the Cathedral is the most complete medieval church on the Scottish mainland, it did undergo vandalism and plunder during this time. In 1574, Glasgow town council said: "the greit dekaye and ruyne that the hie kirk of Glasgow is cum to, throuch taking awaye of the leid, sciait and wther grayth thairof in this trublus tyme bygane sua that sick arte greit monument will alluterlie fall doun and dekey without it be remidit" The town council raised £200 to fund repairs. | Getty Images