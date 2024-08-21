Candleriggs back in time: A social history in 8 old pictures of one of Glasgow's best known streets

Declan McConville

Published 21st Aug 2024

Head into Glasgow’s Merchant City to discover the changing face of Candleriggs

Candleriggs is at the heart of the Merchant City and is one of Glasgow’s best known streets that has undergone plenty of changes through the decades.

It is still a street which Glaswegians flock to but not for the same reason as years gone by. If you mentioned Candleriggs to any Glaswegian they would probably reply Goldbergs and the Fruit Market which is what the street is arguably best known for.

The Merchant City street is now a hub for bars and restaurants with a part of the newly developed Social Hub also being on the famous Glasgow street.

Here is a history of Candleriggs in Glasgow’s city centre through the years.

Looking north up Candleriggs with the famous Goldbergs being pictured.

1. Candleriggs

Looking north up Candleriggs with the famous Goldbergs being pictured. | Virtual Mitchell

Unloading at the Fruit Market in the mid fifties.

2. Fruit Market

Unloading at the Fruit Market in the mid fifties. | Glasgow City Archives

A snapshot inside the Fruit Market including some of the workers pictured.

3. Fruit Market

A snapshot inside the Fruit Market including some of the workers pictured. | Glasgow City Archives

The sale ring inside the Fruit Market on Candleriggs pictured in 1955.

4. Fruit Market

The sale ring inside the Fruit Market on Candleriggs pictured in 1955. | Glasgow City Archives

