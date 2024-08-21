Candleriggs is at the heart of the Merchant City and is one of Glasgow’s best known streets that has undergone plenty of changes through the decades.
It is still a street which Glaswegians flock to but not for the same reason as years gone by. If you mentioned Candleriggs to any Glaswegian they would probably reply Goldbergs and the Fruit Market which is what the street is arguably best known for.
The Merchant City street is now a hub for bars and restaurants with a part of the newly developed Social Hub also being on the famous Glasgow street.
Here is a history of Candleriggs in Glasgow’s city centre through the years.
