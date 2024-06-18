Charing Cross Back In Time: 9 old pictures showing the history of Charing Cross

Published 18th Jun 2024, 16:05 BST

A selection of old photographs which show the changing face of Charing Cross

Many people know Charing Cross as a major road junction in the centre of Glasgow, but before the construction of the M8 the area had a tale to tell.

The area was named after a block of tenements called Charing Cross Place which were built in the 1850s, with Charing Cross still marking the notional boundary between the West End and city centre.

One of the standout features about the area is the architecture with notable buildings such as the Mitchell Library, Charing Cross Mansions and St George's Mansions.

Charing Cross was completely changed during the 1960s along with Anderston when much of its architecture was destroyed when the West Flank of the Glasgow Inner Ring Road was built through the area.

A view of Charing Cross in May 1975 with the corner still looking very recognisable at St George's Mansions.

A view of Charing Cross in May 1975 with the corner still looking very recognisable at St George's Mansions. | Virtual Mitchell

Redevelopment work of Charing Cross taking place as the M8 motorway is built. Charing Cross Mansions can be seen in the background. | Glasgow City Archives

Looking north west from Charing Cross Mansions in 1967. The view is very different nowadays. | Glasgow City Archives

Looking east along from Charing Cross on Sauchiehall Street in 1905 as horse and carts go along the bustling Glasgow street in the days before the motorway. | Glasgow City Archives

