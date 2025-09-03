From Fairfield in Govan to John Brown’s in Clydebank some of the most famous ships in the world were Clydebuilt. For more than a century, the River Clyde was synonymous with shipbuilding. From the mid-19th to the late 20th century, the banks of the Clyde roared with the sound of hammering rivets, the hiss of steam, and the clang of steel plates being forged into some of the world’s most famous vessels.
At its height, the Clyde was not only the beating heart of Glasgow’s industrial power but also one of the most important shipbuilding centres in the world, producing everything from mighty naval warships to elegant passenger liners. Govan, Finnieston, Clydebank and other communities along the river became associated with ships that sailed across every ocean and carried the reputation of Scottish engineering to distant shores.
Generations of skilled workers—riveters, engineers, designers, and labourers—poured their expertise and pride into ships that stood as marvels of their time. These yards were places of innovation, where advances in design and technology set global standards and ensured that “Clydebuilt” was a mark of quality. Yet alongside the successes, there was also hard labour, exploitation of workers, industrial disputes, and later, the decline of a trade that had once defined Glasgow.
Today, while ship-building no longer dominates Glasgow’s economy, the legacy of the past is etched into the city’s identity. Museums, preserved ships, and the shape of the riverbanks continue to remind us of a bygone era.
Have a look through 25 pictures that tell part of the story of ship-building along the Clyde.