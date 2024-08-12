Cowcaddens Back In Time: 9 old pictures showing the history of Cowcaddens

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:29 GMT

These are old photographs of Cowcaddens which is one of Glasgow’s best known areas

Cowcaddens is a place that all Glaswegians are familiar with and you are guaranteed to have pas through it at least one point in your life whether that be on the Glasgow Subway heading into town from the West End or passing through the area on the motorway.

The area was originally a village before its boundaries merged into the city of Glasgow in 1846. Traces of Cowcaddens Road go back as far as 1560.

As the area began to be known as a slum district, Glasgow Corporation declared Cowcaddens a Comprehensive Development Area which led to the mass demolition of tenements in the area.

The most significant changes came to the area in the 1960s when the construction of the Glasgow Inner Ring Road began which changed the face of Cowcaddens forever as major streets started to quickly change and become a shadow of their former glory.

The intersection of New City Rd and Cowcaddens Strett pictured in the early sixties.

1. New City Road

The intersection of New City Rd and Cowcaddens Strett pictured in the early sixties. | Glasgow City Archives

The Station Bar pictured on Port Dundas Road in Cowcaddens in 1963.

2. Station Bar

The Station Bar pictured on Port Dundas Road in Cowcaddens in 1963. | Glasgow City Archives

1-27 Maitland Street in Cowcaddens pictured back in 1963.

3. Maitland Street

1-27 Maitland Street in Cowcaddens pictured back in 1963. | Glasgow City Archives

Dundas Vale Primary School pictured on New City Road in 1964. The building is still standing in Cowcaddens till this day.

4. Dundas Vale Primary School

Dundas Vale Primary School pictured on New City Road in 1964. The building is still standing in Cowcaddens till this day. | Glasgow City Archives

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryWest End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice