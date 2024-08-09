Cultural Capital of Europe: A look back at 1990, Glasgow's year as Europe's city of culture

In 1990, Glasgow stepped out of the shadow of its post-industrial reputation and welcomed the world as a modern European city and cultural leading light.

Nearly 40 years ago, Glasgow was named as the first British city to be European Capital of Culture. The award saw the city follow in the footsteps of Athens, Florence and Paris amongst others to be recognised as a city rich with culture.

Glasgow had been awarded the title in 1986, with 1990 set as the year that the city would welcome the world to witness its cultural offerings - and Glasgow did not disappoint.

From the Scottish cultural icons to worldwide megastars, Glasgow puffed out its chest and took its place as a centre for art, music, literature and creative endeavours.

The city invested in new and innovative spaces in which to host events, such as the Tramway and the Royal Concert Hall. Those investments have paid decades-long dividends and still facilitate Glasgow’s cultural output.

In George Square and Glasgow Green, thousands gathered for the Big Day festival - whilst Frank Sinatra, Luciano Pavarotti and the Rolling Stones also held concerts in the city.

The city vibrated with culture from across the spectrum. It was more than just cultural spaces that saw redevelopment, the city itself was also given a facelift, with buildings across the city blasted free of the soot that covered them.

However, the year long events programme was not just a high watermark for the city, it was an awakening to the rest of the world of the high standards that Glasgow had.

Take a look at our gallery from Glasgow’s defining year as European Capital of Culture.

