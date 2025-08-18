Glasgow is a city that is still tied to the nineties, as the old Travis song goes. It was a decade that set the scene for local pop culture and established the city as a place for creative people.

People who grew up in the city at that time fondly look back on the decade and will have special memories of nights spent at pubs, restaurants and nightclubs with some no longer existing anymore.

Here are 22 bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs that define growing up in Glasgow in the 1990s.

1 . The Tunnel There was The Arches for sweaty nights of 'taps aff' tunes, and then there was The Tunnel, Glasgow’s first superclub for Judge Jules, shinny shoes and multi-coloured Ted Baker shirts. | Supplied

2 . Cafe Insomnia If you were feeling a bit peckish after a late night at the dancing, people used to head for Cafe Insomnia on Woodlands Road. The 24-hour café closed its doors in 2006. | Google Maps

3 . Bar 10 Bar 10 opened up on Mitchell Lane back in 1991 as Scotland's first style bar. The bar was styled by British interior designer Ben Kelly who was also responsible for designing Manchester's Hacienda nightclub. It's now Tabac. | Bar 10

4 . Papingo The fashionable restaurant in the basement below Taylor Ferguson Hairdressers at 104 Bath Street opened in 1989 and was a city centre favourite through the nineties. Owner Alan Tomkins went on to open Urban Bar & Brasserie in St Vincent Place and Vroni’s Wine Bar in West Nile Street. | Google Maps