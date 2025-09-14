Do you recognise these 11 Glasgow celebrities when they were young in the 1990s

The 1990s were a renaissance decade for Glasgow - after being named the UK European Capital of Culture in 1990, it was clear to Glaswegians that the city was on the upswing.
When Glaswegians think of the city in the 1990s there are celebrity names that they will instantly think of, remember the fashion that they used to wear, the music that they were listening to or the places where they used to hang out.
Here are 11 pictures of Glasgow famous faces when they were young in the 1990s.
1. Travis
Travis group portrait on Ashton Lane back in 1997. | Getty Images
2. James McAvoy
James McAvoy was 15 years old when he played his first acting role in The Near Room in 1995. | IMDB
3. Bis
Bis, group portrait, Steven Clark, John Clark and Amanda Mackinnon pictured in 1995. The bands earliest release was on Glasgow's Chemikal Underground label which was run by The Delgados. | Getty Images
4. Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald was just 19-years-old when she auditioned for Trainspotting and got the role. But since shooting to fame as schoolgirl Diane, the Glasgow-born actress has gone on to enjoy a fabulous career. | Contributed