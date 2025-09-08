Do you recognise these 9 Glasgow celebrities when they were young in the 1960s

The sixties were a defining era for the world with it being one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history.
When Glaswegians think of the city in the 1960s there are celebrity names that they will instantly think of, remember the fashion that they used to wear, the music that they were listening to or the places where they used to go.
Here are nine photos of Glasgow celebrities when they looked different in the 1960s.
1. Lulu
Lulu shot to fame during the 1960s when she was only fifteen after her version of the Isley Brothers' "Shout" peaked at number 7 in the UK charts. What followed was a string of hits throughout the decade as well as appearances on television. | Getty Images
2. Alex Harvey
A studio portrait of Alex Harvey with his guitar in April 1964. | Getty Images
3. Alex Ferguson
A young Alex Ferguson poses in 1967 after joining Rangers from Dunfermline Atheltic. | Getty Images
4. Marmalade
Marmalade were a Scottish pop rock group from the East End of Glasgow, originally formed in 1961 as the Gaylords, and then later billed as Dean Ford and the Gaylords. In 1966 they changed the group name to the Marmalade. Their biggest UK success was with their cover of The Beatles' "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da", which topped the UK chart in January 1969. | Getty Images