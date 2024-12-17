Glasgow in the 1980s: Famous faces spotted in 1980s Glasgow

By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:09 BST

Glasgow has always been a hot bed of famous faces, and the 1980s was no different.

We take a look at some of the famous faces from across TV, music and sport - and even an appearance from the Pope, who popped up in Glasgow in the 1980s.

It was the era of big hair, glamorous styles and glitzy music and Glasgow was right at the heart of it.

Some of those pictured here are still in the limelight, with more than one firmly taking their place as absolute Scottish icons.

Here are eight famous faces pictured in Glasgow in the 1980s.

Scottish entertainer Billy Connolly leaves Glasgow on a sponsored cycle ride to Inverness in August 1980. Billy sets off from a rain-soaked George Square

Scottish entertainer Billy Connolly leaves Glasgow on a sponsored cycle ride to Inverness in August 1980. Billy sets off from a rain-soaked George Square Photo: TSPL

Bob Marley in July 1980 on the Uprising tour of Europe, which included a night at the Glasgow Apollo.

Bob Marley in July 1980 on the Uprising tour of Europe, which included a night at the Glasgow Apollo. | The Scotsman Photo: Monosnaps/Flickr/Creative Commons

Alongside funnyman Syd Little, Eddie Large made up one of Britain’s most beloved comedy duos throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Although born in Glasgow and raised in Manchester he later moved to Portishead which became his and his wife Patsy’s home until he passed in 2020.

Alongside funnyman Syd Little, Eddie Large made up one of Britain’s most beloved comedy duos throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Although born in Glasgow and raised in Manchester he later moved to Portishead which became his and his wife Patsy’s home until he passed in 2020. | Getty Images

Dire Straits played to a sold-out crowd in the Glasgow Apollo in 1982

Dire Straits played to a sold-out crowd in the Glasgow Apollo in 1982 | AFP via Getty Images

