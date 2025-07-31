University of Glasgow: 14 famous faces you might not know studied at the University of Glasgow

We take a look at some of the famous faces to have studied at the University of Glasgow over the years.

Glasgow University is one of the world’s oldest and dates back to 1451. It played a huge roll in the Scottish Enlightenment during the 18th century and has continued to provide high quality education to students from around the world.

Once situated on High Street in the city centre, it now dominates the West End of Glasgow. It’s incredible architecture has made the university itself a tourist attraction for those looking to experience a real life Hogwarts. It’s students have gone on to do some great things - including three Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and three First Ministers of Scotland.

But we’ve taken a look at some of the recognisable names that have attended in the universities history, from the first black professional footballer to stars of TV and film. There are alumni who have contributed significantly to Scottish literature, and those who have become institutions in their own right.

Keep reading to learn about 14 famous faces to have attended the University of Glasgow.

1. Steven Moffat

Studied English at the University of Glasgow. Best known for Doctor Who and Sherlock. | Getty Images

2. Emeli Sandé

Studied medicine at the University of Glasgow. Best known for songs such as Next to Me and Heaven. Photo: Supplied

3. Gerard Butler

Studied Law at the University of Glasgow. Best known for acting roles like 300, Olympus Has Fallen and Law Abiding Citizen. | Getty Images

4. Nikki Cross

Studied History at the University of Glasgow. Best known as a WWE superstar. | Wiki

