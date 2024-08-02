Watch more of our videos on Shots!

👴How many do you remember?

Take a trip down memory lane and see how many of these throwback gadgets you remember from the 00s. If you went to school after the start of the millennium there was plenty of change and it was the start of the internet age.

But in between sessions on Club Penguin, Runescape and MySpace, there were plenty of must-have tech items you probably will recognise. We’ve pulled together a list of 11 - and only a true 00s kid will be able to recall them all.

Make sure to click through all of the pages. And if there is any gadgets or gizmos you think we’ve missed, let us know!