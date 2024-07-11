The Gallowgate in the East End is one of Glasgow’s best known streets which has a rich history and heritage.

Every Glaswegian who has headed to the Barrowland Ballroom will have headed up the famous street to get there with the famous Barras Market also being close by.

Here is a history of the Gallowgate in the East End of the city,

1 . Gallowgate (1902) Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Original Barrowland Ballroom (1935) Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Saracen's Head Inn (1900) The Saracen's Head Inn is pictured here on the Gallowgate around 1900. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Quigley & Co (1902) Quigley & Co pictured on the Gallowgate around 1902. | Glasgow City Archives