Gallowgate back in time: A social history in 9 old pictures of one of Glasgow's best known streets

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 22:51 BST

Head over to Glasgow’s East End for the changing face of the Gallowgate

The Gallowgate in the East End is one of Glasgow’s best known streets which has a rich history and heritage.

Every Glaswegian who has headed to the Barrowland Ballroom will have headed up the famous street to get there with the famous Barras Market also being close by.

Here is a history of the Gallowgate in the East End of the city,

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane

1. Gallowgate (1902)

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Glasgow City Archives

Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today

2. Original Barrowland Ballroom (1935)

Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives

The Saracen's Head Inn is pictured here on the Gallowgate around 1900.

3. Saracen's Head Inn (1900)

The Saracen's Head Inn is pictured here on the Gallowgate around 1900. | Glasgow City Archives

Quigley & Co pictured on the Gallowgate around 1902.

4. Quigley & Co (1902)

Quigley & Co pictured on the Gallowgate around 1902. | Glasgow City Archives

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryMemories
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice