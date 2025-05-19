George Square is set to undergo a 17-month long transformation expected to be completed in Spring 2027. The £20.5 million project will include adding new seating, feature lighting, a raised lawn and informal play areas for children. There will be a paved area for events and space will be created for outside seating for cafes.

The square has hosted a number of important events during Glasgow’s history, including coronation celebrations, the fall out from the Independence referendum and it played its part in the Commonwealth Games celebrations in 2014.

First laid out in 1781, the square also holds important civic significance, with the square being home to the City Chambers - erected between 1882 and 1888. On a day to day basis, it is a space for Glaswegians and visitors to the city to relax as the city bustles around them.

The renovations also mean that the iconic statues which mark the square will also be moved. The 11 statues pay tribute to figures from throughout Scottish and British history, including Robert Burns, James Watt, Sir Robert Peel and Sir Walter Scott.

Take a look at how Glasgow’s George Square has transformed over the last 150 years.

1 . George Square 1955 Children play in George Square in 1955 | Virtual Mitchell

2 . George Square 1870 The surrounding area looks completely different in 1870 | Virtual Mitchell

3 . George Square, 1975 George Square in 1975 | Virtual Mitchell