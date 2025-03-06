The Cathouse has reached the ripe old age of 35 years old in 2025, over the years it has played host to some of the best alternative club nights in the city - first in its original Hollywood Studios, Brown Street location and now its Union Street spot.

But it has also hosted some of Glasgow’s great gigs. Looking through the archives it’s interesting to see how the club has transitioned over the years. The first band on this list may have plenty in common with some of the later acts, but inbetween there are appearances from Oasis and The Verve - almost at odds with what would come to be known as a “goth” hangout.