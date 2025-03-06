Gigs in Glasgow: A look back at 13 acts to have played The Cathouse - including Grunge Gods and Britpop idols

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

Published 6th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

We look back at some of the acts to have played the Cathouse since it opened in 1990.

The Cathouse has reached the ripe old age of 35 years old in 2025, over the years it has played host to some of the best alternative club nights in the city - first in its original Hollywood Studios, Brown Street location and now its Union Street spot.

But it has also hosted some of Glasgow’s great gigs. Looking through the archives it’s interesting to see how the club has transitioned over the years. The first band on this list may have plenty in common with some of the later acts, but inbetween there are appearances from Oasis and The Verve - almost at odds with what would come to be known as a “goth” hangout.

Take a look through our list of 13 bands to appear at the Cathouse

Pearl Jam stopped in at the Cathouse just as they released the now legendary Ten album

1. Pearl Jam (1992)

Pearl Jam stopped in at the Cathouse just as they released the now legendary Ten album | Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Punk band the Buzzcocks were one of the first to play the Cathouse in 1993

2. Buzzcocks (1993)

Punk band the Buzzcocks were one of the first to play the Cathouse in 1993 | Getty Images

Oasis played the Cathouse three times just as they looked set to release Definitely Maybe

3. Oasis (1993 & 1994)

Oasis played the Cathouse three times just as they looked set to release Definitely Maybe | Getty Images

The Verve shared a bill with Oasis in 1993.

4. The Verve (1993)

The Verve shared a bill with Oasis in 1993. | Getty Images

