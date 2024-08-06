Gigs of Glasgow: 15 bands and artists who performed at the Glasgow ABC

Glasgow’s O2 ABC played host to bands often as they approached their peak, or when they had firmly cemented their status in music history.

The Sauchiehall Street building had an interesting lifecycle after being built in 1875. Originally named the Diorama the building then went from ice skating rink to circus to cinema before finally opening as a gig venue and nightclub in 2005.

Over the next 13 years, the ABC saw a number of rising acts cut their teeth in the 1300 capacity room - with a sprinkling of some truly legendary acts also taking to the stage.

From Glasgow favourites to a Sheffield indie band who would soon reach mega-stardom, here’s our list of 15 bands to have played the Glasgow ABC.

1 . The Twilight Sad The Twilight Sad took to the ABC stage on 19 December 2014. The setlist included "There's a Girl in the Corner", "Last January", and "That Summer, at Home I Had Become the Invisible Boy" | Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Photo: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

2 . Lewis Capaldi Lewis Capaldi is now a household name, but before he sold out the Hydro he performed at the O2 on 17 February 2018. The setlist included "Bruises and Buckfast", "Fade", and "Don't Get Me Wrong". | Leon Neal/Getty Images

3 . Kiefer Sutherland Kiefer Sutherland is obviously much better known for his acting career, however the 24 star is also a musician. He appeared at the ABC on 27 June 2017. The setlist included "I'll Do Anything", "Truth in Your Eyes", and "Not Enough Whiskey". | Leadmill Photo: The Leadmill

4 . The Snuts The Snuts recently announced a headline date at the Hydro for this December, but seven years ago they were supporting The View at the ABC. The 28 November 2017 setlist included "Glasgow" and "The Matador". | Charley Atkins