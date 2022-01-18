There really is nothing quite like looking at old videos from yesteryear that show the places you spent your childhood.
Brazilian man, Armindo Souza, visited Glasgow in 1995.
The following 15 minutes are Armindo’s first impressions of our wonderful city.
Armindo shared the video on YouTube at the beginning of 2021.
“Thanks for sharing this. Great to look back at my city in better times,” said one Glaswegian.
“Thanks for uploading. What a time the 90’s were. So good and I am ecstatic that I can see human beings walking about without there heads buried into a smartphone,” joked another.Do you have any old videos of Glasgow you would like to share?
