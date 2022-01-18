Glasgow city centre unrecognisable in 15 minute long video recorded in 1995.

There really is nothing quite like looking at old videos from yesteryear that show the places you spent your childhood.

Brazilian man, Armindo Souza, visited Glasgow in 1995.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following 15 minutes are Armindo’s first impressions of our wonderful city.

Armindo shared the video on YouTube at the beginning of 2021.

“Thanks for sharing this. Great to look back at my city in better times,” said one Glaswegian.

“Thanks for uploading. What a time the 90’s were. So good and I am ecstatic that I can see human beings walking about without there heads buried into a smartphone,” joked another.Do you have any old videos of Glasgow you would like to share?