Glasgow 850: 12 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Southside

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken around the Southside over the years which includes notable landmarks and businesses.

Whether you have drank in one of the many traditional pubs in the Southside, went for a walk through Queen's Park or shopping on Victoria Road, these are 12 pictures which will transport you back in time to Glasgow's Southside in a bygone area.

1 . Queen's Drive A view along Queen's Drive in May 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Shawlands Shopping Centre Shawlands Shopping Centre pictured in 1971 from a report by the Planning Department on aspects of future shopping provision and the potential for regional shopping centres. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Eglinton Toll Eglinton Toll looking north up Pollokshaws Road with the electricity generating station pictured in 1917. | Glasgow City Archives