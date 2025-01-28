Glasgow 850: 6 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Bath Street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:13 BST

These are 6 old photographs showing the changing face of Glasgow's Bath Street

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken on Bath Street over the years which includes notable landmarks and businesses on the famous Glasgow street.

Here are old pictures showing the changing face of Bath Street.

The Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Bath Street and Dundas Street in 1963.

1. Station Cafe

The Station Cafe pictured on the corner of Bath Street and Dundas Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archivea

Looking up Bath Street in June 1975.

2. Bath Street 1975

Looking up Bath Street in June 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

A look up Bath Street in 1963.

3. 94-120 Bath Street

A look up Bath Street in 1963. | Glasgow City Archives

Bath Street pictured at the corner of Adelaide Place in 1974.

4. Bath Street 1974

Bath Street pictured at the corner of Adelaide Place in 1974. | Glasgow City Archives

