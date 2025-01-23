Glasgow 850: 6 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Gallowgate

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 16:26 BST

These are 6 old photographs showing the changing face of Glasgow's Gallowgate

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken on the Gallowgate over the years which includes notable landmarks and businesses.

Our GlasgowWorld newsletter brings the city to you - sign up now.

Whether you have been heading to a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom or going shopping at the Barras Market, you will have walked up the Gallowgate.

The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982.

1. The Oyster Bar

The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982. | Maureen Caputi

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane

2. Gallowgate (1902)

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Contributed

Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today

3. Original Barrowland Ballroom (1935)

Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives

Shops pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1980 by French photographer Raymond Depardon.

4. Gallowgate (1980)

Shops pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1980 by French photographer Raymond Depardon. | © Raymond Depardon | Magnum Photos

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowheritageHistoryGlasgow 850
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice