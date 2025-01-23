Glasgow 850: 6 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Gallowgate

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken on the Gallowgate over the years which includes notable landmarks and businesses.

Whether you have been heading to a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom or going shopping at the Barras Market, you will have walked up the Gallowgate.

1 . The Oyster Bar The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982. | Maureen Caputi

2 . Gallowgate (1902) Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Contributed

3 . Original Barrowland Ballroom (1935) Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives