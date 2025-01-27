Glasgow 850: 6 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Ingram Street

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.
We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken on Ingram Street over the years which includes notable landmarks and businesses.
Here are six old photographs of Ingram Street in Glasgow city centre.
1. Ingram Street
Ingram Street pictured in May 1975. | Stephen Reid
2. Fire Brigade Headquarters
Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar. | Virtual Mitchell
3. Savings Bank
The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975. | Virtual Mitchell
4. Hutchesons' Hall
Hutchesons' Hall, or Hospital, on Ingram Street, looking north along Hutcheson Street, 1955. The original Hutchesons' Hospital was demolished in 1795 to make way for the laying out of Hutcheson Street. The building depicted here was designed by David Hamilton and completed in 1805 at the head of the new street. The distinctive octagonal spire is adorned with a clock and dial plate and stands 150 feet tall. | Glasgow City Archives
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.