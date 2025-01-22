Glasgow 850: 8 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow Central Station

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken around Glasgow Central Station over the years which includes recognisable features of the building which dates back over 140 years ago.

There were originally eight platforms in the station which were linked by a railway bridge over Argyle Street to Bridge Street station. It wouldn't be until the turn of the twentieth century that further development took place at Glasgow Central to solve congestion issues.

Here are old pictures showing the changing face of Glasgow Central. .

1 . Glasgow Central Station Glasgow Central Station pictured back in 1955. | Partick Camera Club

2 . Glasgow Central (1950s) Morning sunshine filters through the roof of Glasgow Central. Photo: Unknown

3 . Glasgow Central Station Milk Bar Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk. | Virtual Mitchell