Glasgow 850: 8 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow Central Station

Central Station has been at the heart of Glasgow since it was first opened by the Caledonian Railway in 1879

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken around Glasgow Central Station over the years which includes recognisable features of the building which dates back over 140 years ago.

There were originally eight platforms in the station which were linked by a railway bridge over Argyle Street to Bridge Street station. It wouldn't be until the turn of the twentieth century that further development took place at Glasgow Central to solve congestion issues.

Here are old pictures showing the changing face of Glasgow Central. .

Glasgow Central Station pictured back in 1955.

1. Glasgow Central Station

Glasgow Central Station pictured back in 1955. | Partick Camera Club

Morning sunshine filters through the roof of Glasgow Central.

2. Glasgow Central (1950s)

Morning sunshine filters through the roof of Glasgow Central. Photo: Unknown

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk.

3. Glasgow Central Station Milk Bar

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk. | Virtual Mitchell

A steam train rolling into Glasgow Central Station back in September 1962.

4. Glasgow Central Station (1962)

A steam train rolling into Glasgow Central Station back in September 1962. | Glasgow City Archives

