Glasgow 850: 8 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Union Street

These are eight old photographs showing the changing face of Glasgow's Union Street

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken around Union Street over the years which includes notable buildings and landmarks.

Here are eight old photographs showing the changing face of Union Street.

Trams in Union Street at the junction of Renfield Street and Gordon Street. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962.

1. Union Street (1960s)

Trams in Union Street at the junction of Renfield Street and Gordon Street. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962. | Supplied

The shop front of City Bakeries at 136-8 Union Street pictured in the late thirties. It was arguably the most famous of bakeries in the city with their journey beginning at Clarendon Street.

2. City Bakeries (1938)

The shop front of City Bakeries at 136-8 Union Street pictured in the late thirties. It was arguably the most famous of bakeries in the city with their journey beginning at Clarendon Street. | Glasgow City Archives

Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961.

3. Union Street (1961)

Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961. Photo: TSPL

The building, designed by architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson from 1870 to 1872, has been mired in planning disputes, hidden behind scaffolding.

4. Egyptian Halls

The building, designed by architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson from 1870 to 1872, has been mired in planning disputes, hidden behind scaffolding. | Thomas Annan/Europa Nostra

