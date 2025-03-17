Glasgow 850: The life and times of Glaswegians in 1950s Glasgow in 8 retro pictures

The Fifties was a decade that was mainly focused on the recovery from World War Two with Glasgow being far from an attractive place with slum housing conditions being visible across the city.

Health remained poor in the city with Glasgow launching a mass X-ray campaign aimed at, and largely successful in, eradicating tuberculosis in the city with thirty-six mobile units being used, and in five weeks over 700,000 people were x-rayed. It wasn’t an easy decade to grow up in but those who did still look back on it with fondness.

It was a decade that saw the true birth of rock and roll with figures such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly becoming recognisable with the dawn of the Cold War and the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here are eight old photographs of Glasgow in the fifties.

1 . Argyle Street (1950s) Fog in Argyle Street at lunchtime - Shop signs lit up as a tram heads along the road. | Supplied

2 . Glasgow Central Station Morning sunshine filters through the roof at Glasgow Central Station in the fifties. Photo: Unknown

3 . St Enoch Square (1950) A bustling St Enoch Square pictured in 1950 with the St Enoch hotel and station pictured in the background. | Glasgow City Archives