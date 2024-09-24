Glasgow Fashion: 12 pictures showing why Glasgow was at the height of 90s fashion

The 1990s was an ever evolving time in terms of fashion across the country, and Glasgow made sure it was at the forefront of it.
Often inspired by music, there was the grunge and hip-hop in the early years of the decade before Britpop and rave swept all that aside. But the city was also able to flaunt its appetite for high fashion. The 90s saw a number of top designers coming into the city, such as Armani and Versace.
Glaswegians stlyed it out on the streets, in the pubs, on the dancefloors and just about anywhere they could.
So take a look back at fashion in the 1990s across the city and let us know your most regrettable fashion faux-pas.
