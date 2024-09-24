Glasgow Fashion: 12 pictures showing why Glasgow was at the height of 90s fashion

The 1990s was an ever evolving time in terms of fashion across the country, and Glasgow made sure it was at the forefront of it.

Often inspired by music, there was the grunge and hip-hop in the early years of the decade before Britpop and rave swept all that aside. But the city was also able to flaunt its appetite for high fashion. The 90s saw a number of top designers coming into the city, such as Armani and Versace.

Glaswegians stlyed it out on the streets, in the pubs, on the dancefloors and just about anywhere they could.

So take a look back at fashion in the 1990s across the city and let us know your most regrettable fashion faux-pas.

1 . Nightclubbing Nightclubbing in Glasgow during the 1990s was when Glaswegians shone with their chic fashion choices. | Getty

2 . Sunglasses Even the youngest of kids were keen to make sure they were up to sartorial standards | Getty Images

3 . Glasgow City of Culture sweatshirts Glasgow was City of Culture for 1990 and Glaswegians were encouraged to wear that honour with their chest, literally. Photo: Allan Milligan

4 . Fashion Statement Not all clothes were a fashion statement, some were something altogether different. Photo: Stephen Mansfield